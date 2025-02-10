Totley AC add sparkle to their fundraising for St Luke’s Hospice

The lights may be long gone but the sparkle of Festive magic lives on thanks to a special donation for St Luke’s Hospice from Totley Athletics Club.

The Sheffield-based fell and road running club hosts its Christmas Lights Run every December, this year raising £2,876 for St Luke’s Hospice.

“Many members of the group have personal connects to St Luke’s which is why they have chosen to support us each year,” said St Luke’s fundraiser Olivia Yates.

“We are delighted that the club continues to support us so enthusiastically and the money they raise really does make a massive difference to the lives of our patients and their families.”