Top city award for Sheffcare Dementia and Wellbeing Manager Kathryn

The Dementia and Wellbeing Manager at Sheffield care home charity Sheffcare has taken one of the top prizes at the Sheffield Cares Excellence Awards 2025.

The Sheffield Council awards celebrate everyone who contributes to the provision of care and support in Sheffield, including the 17,500 strong care sector workforce, 11,000 unpaid carers and 7,000 young carers.

Sheffcare’s Dementia and Wellbeing Manager Kathryn Rawling received the Excellence Award for Residential and Nursing Homes in the ceremony which was held at Sheffield City Hall’s Ballroom.

And colleague Helen Gibson, the manager of Sheffcare’s Springwood Care Home in Shirecliffe, was runner up in the evening’s Lifetime Achievement category.

Sheffcare Chief Executive Claire Rintoul commented: “Our experience shows that having a dedicated person like Kathryn, who has the knowledge and experience of dementia and the true passion for putting residents as individuals at the heart of everything we do, really makes the days better for the people living in our homes.

“When resources are tight and staff are busy, having someone working outside of the day to day routine enables us to do more and do better - and Kathryn's enthusiasm and passion make a big difference in inspiring people who already go the extra mile.

“Our congratulations too to Helen, who has been with us since Sheffcare launched in 1994, more than 30 years ago - and that’s a lifetime of dedication to our residents’ care.”