Top chef backs cricket for young players in Sheffield

An ambitious initiative is aiming at providing free-to-access cricket opportunities for young people in Sheffield and across the UK.

Sheffield Boys’ and Sheffield Girls’ are two clubs hoping to benefit from a new push by MCC Foundation to fund its youth programme. The campaign was launched at a special dinner hosted by Michelin-starred chef and former Yorkshire junior cricketer, Tommy Banks.

The MCCF Hub Programme is a nationwide effort to make it as easy as possible for 11-16 year-olds from all backgrounds to enjoy cricket.

Dr Sarah Fane OBE, Director of the MCC Foundation, said the initiative would be delivered in collaboration with counties and would seek to strengthen and diversify the sport.

The Hub Finals at Lords

“Removing barriers, engaging more young people with the sport and clearing a path for young talent will bring huge benefits for cricket and the players who discover it,” she said.

“The MCCF Hub Programme has been carefully developed to incorporate coaching, financial provision to cover kit and travel as well as wider support for mental and physical wellbeing, social development and personal growth,” she added.

The MCCF Hub Programme is built around key components that support young cricketers both on and off the field. These include 10-week indoor winter coaching delivered by ECB Level 2 and above coaches and competitive match opportunities, including national U16 and U14 Hub competitions culminating in finals at Lord’s.

A Springboard Programme will deliver intensive training camps for the most promising Hub participants with advanced match-play opportunities for players against peers nationwide.

Young Yorkshire Hub players at the Hub Finals at Lords cricket ground

Currently, there are 165 Hubs across the UK, with separate provisions for boys and girls. Players are recruited from cricket clubs, state schools, and charity programmes, often referred by counties as they progress towards county age-group squads. Last year, participants in the Hubs came from more than 1,500 different state schools.

In Yorkshire, the MCC Foundation provides free cricket training and match play for over 650 young people, focusing on those from ethnically diverse and underserved backgrounds, including girls. The region hosts 17 Hubs, with 12 currently seeking sponsorship. Those are Leeds Boys’, Bradford Boys’ (North), Huddersfield Girls’, Middlesbrough Boys’ and Middlesbrough Girls’, Scarborough Boys’ and Scarborough Girls’, Sheffield Boys’ and Sheffield Girls’, Wakefield Boys’ (part sponsored) and York Boys’ and York Girls’.

Each Hub costs £7,000 per year to run, covering coaching, match play, well-being support, and management costs. The event at The Abbey Inn was the start of a process to secure sponsors for a minimum three-year commitment to ensure sustainability for the initiative across Yorkshire.

Individuals, groups, clubs, schools, or corporate sponsors can contribute to the development of young cricketers and be actively involved in their journey.

Those interested in supporting or learning more about the programme can contact [email protected].