Till Asset Management joins the Sheffield Property Association as the newest member

The Sheffield Property Association (S-PA), a vibrant collective of businesses committed to improving Sheffield's built environment, welcomes Till Asset Management as its newest member.

Established in November 2012, Till Asset Management is a dynamic property business specialising in investment, asset management, and development. The company manages an impressive portfolio and has recently expanded into Sheffield with its acquisition of 3 St Paul's Place.

Liam MacCarthy, Director at Till Asset Management, said: "Joining the Sheffield Property Association marks a significant step for Till Asset Management as we expand our presence in the city following our recent acquisition of 3 St Paul's Place along with Ekistics Property Advisors."

“We recognise the value of engaging with a respected network of industry peers, and we look forward to contributing to the collective vision for Sheffield’s continued development as a leading regional destination for business and investment.”

As a member of the S-PA, Till Asset Management, together with over 90 other businesses in the S-PA, benefits from a range of support networks, events, and opportunities to get involved in Sheffield's transformative initiatives. The association hosts a variety of events, giving businesses the chance to showcase and celebrate new developments in the city with other member organisations.

Tim Bottrill, Director of the Sheffield Property Association, said: "We're thrilled to welcome Till Asset Management to our membership. Their addition reflects the growing appeal of the S-PA across various property sectors and shows how businesses are not just investing in Sheffield but actively choosing to be part of its growth story."

For more information about the Sheffield Property Association and its initiatives, please contact [email protected] or visit their website at sheffieldpropertyassociation.com. You can also follow them on LinkedIn, Instagram or X.