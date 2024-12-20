Tibshelf Local History and Civic Society Awarded £72,600 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund

The hidden histories of a Derbyshire village are set to be brought back to life over the coming months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tibshelf Local History and Civic Society has received a grant of £72,600 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to capture and celebrate the rich and diverse stories of the village's residents, expanding upon their successful 'Miners to Medics' project.

Tibshelf, with its complex heritage that ranges from sporting legends to local miners, has stories that are yet to be fully explored and appreciated. The society aims to delve deeper into these narratives through various mediums including digital media, oral histories, and community engagement, ensuring that the invaluable memories of the village’s elder residents are preserved for future generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project will explore a range of themes, including sports history linked to Olympic cyclists, political movements such as the recent rent rebellion, local railway stories, suffragette movements, and the role of local miners during the war. Each theme represents a thread in the rich tapestry of Tibshelf’s social history.

Many Tibshelf colliers ended up as experts in nursing care.

Ivan Brentnall, Chair of the Tibshelf Local History and Civic Society, said: “This grant allows us to preserve the unique heritage of Tibshelf and deepen our understanding of the people who have shaped this community. We’re grateful to The National Lottery Heritage Fund for supporting our work. Thanks to National Lottery players we are excited to bring these stories to light, engaging residents and visitors alike through exhibitions, a talking book, and even a local heritage trail.”

The project will offer valuable training skills for volunteers in researching family histories and more.

The Tibshelf Local History and Civic Society previously received support from the Heritage Fund for their ‘Miners to Medics’ project which explored the story of local miners providing medical care for the military in the Boer and World War One.