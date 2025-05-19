Three-quarters of people in Sheffield prefer a traditional brew, says new Tea Census Study

The nation’s favourite traditional brew is holding strong in the popularity stakes among those in Sheffield – according to the latest real-world New Tea Census Study of over 1,000 Brits commissioned by the UK Tea and Infusions Association (UKTIA).

The nation’s favourite traditional brew is holding strong in the popularity stakes among those in Sheffield – according to the latest real-world New Tea Census Study [1]of over 1,000 Brits commissioned by the UK Tea and Infusions Association (UKTIA) – www.tea.co.uk.

“The publishing of our latest New Tea Census Study coincides with International Tea Day (21st of May) this year – a day designated by the United Nations to raise awareness about tea's history, cultural significance, and economic importance,” comments Dr Sharon Hall, Chief Executive of the UKTIA. “As a nation with a long history of tea drinking, people in Sheffield are ideally placed to raise a cup or two to celebrate. What's more, the Tea Census Study data clearly shows that the majority of us stick to tradition when it comes to our brew choice,” notes Dr Sharon Hall further.

Dr Sharon Hall continues: “For 76% of people in Sheffield, traditional black tea, with or without milk, holds strong as our main infusion of choice, with 12% more likely to opt for herbal infusion, and 12% predominantly choosing green tea, according to the UKTIA Tea Census real-world data.”

Cup of tea

However, interestingly, the split between our preferred infusion changes with age, according to the UKTIA Tea Census Study.

“We found some noteworthy differences between the older and younger generations,” says Dr Sharon Hall, adding, “For example, among the 18-24 age group, two thirds (63%) said they mainly drink black tea, while around a fifth (20%) are experimenting with a range of herbal infusions or drinking green tea.”

She continues, “That’s compared with the 65+ age group, among whom over four fifths (86%) mainly drink black tea, but fewer than one in 10 choosing herbal or green tea.”

Additionally, more women than men were likely to deviate from tradition when it comes to their main brew of choice, with one in five women (19%) opting for herbal infusions compared to just one in eight (12%) men.

Woman drinking tea

“Something that unites us all, however,” says Dr Sharon Hall, “…is the vast majority across all the age groups (93% overall) prefer the convenience of making their brew with a tea bag rather than preparing a loose-leaf infusion.”

Perhaps this tendency to prefer tea bags reflects our need for convenience in our ever faster paced modern world, with the UKTIA Tea Census Study data also suggesting that perhaps many of us are prone to making our tea in too much of a rush.

“Eight in 10 (79%) people in Sheffield admitted to leaving their tea to brew for less than the 3-4 minutes we at the UKTIA would recommend for the ideal cup of regular black tea,” says Dr Sharon Hall.

In fact, the ideal tea brewing time of 3-4 minutes suggested by the UKTIA applies to a wide variety of different teas, including Darjeeling, Assam, Ceylon, and Earl Grey black teas. [2]

When asked how long they left their tea to brew before drinking it, the top answer overall was just 1-2 minutes (44%), while 18% said less than a minute, and 12% said 2-3 minutes.

Dr Sharon Hall comments, “Only 6% of people in Sheffield let their tea brew for what we at the UK Tea and Infusions Association would generally regard to be the required time for most types of tea: 3-4 minutes. That sadly leaves the vast majority of people in Sheffield missing out on the perfect tasting cuppa. Plus, leaving tea to brew for three to five minutes will ensure the optimal amount of polyphenol compounds are released, such as flavan-3-ols and theaflavins. Polyphenols are natural plant compounds that contribute to tea's flavour and mouthfeel, and they provide nutritional benefits like fruit and vegetables.

Dr Sharon Hall continues: “Although younger generations are experimenting with a range of teas more than their parents and grandparents, our new Tea Census Study data clearly shows that Sheffield’s favourite is still a traditional brew of regular black tea.”

In summary Dr Sharon Hall notes: “However, many of us would benefit from slowing down to make the ideal cuppa – not only to enjoy the best of its flavour profile but also to take time out of our busy days. International Tea Day 2025 is the perfect time to set this new habit in place.”

How to make a perfect brew

Want to know what makes the best brew? UKTIA’s Dr Sharon Hall has put together a few simple steps to

help ensure you make the best brew this International Tea Day and beyond:

Use a good quality teabag or loose-leaf tea and store your tea in a cool, dry place. Avoid storing tea next to strongly flavoured or perfumed foods.

Always use freshly drawn water and consider using a water filter. Dr Sharon Hall explains, “In

some parts of the country the tap water is hard or soft and this can affect the taste of the tea.”

Use one teabag or one rounded teaspoon of loose tea for each cup or mug.

Smart boil. Using your mug, measure out just the water you need for one or two cuppas and only boil that.

Dr Sharon Hall notes; “This will help save on energy costs and will ensure a good flavour tea which develops best when made with freshly boiled water. The lack of oxygen bubbles in re-boiled water can give the tea a flat taste.”

Allow the tea to brew for the recommended time before pouring. Always read the instructions on the pack and if you’re brewing tea from a bag in a mug, adding milk last is best.

Most black teas should be brewed for three to four minutes, while Lapsang Souchong black tea tastes best after four to five minutes. Brew green tea for three to four minutes and oolong tea for three to five minutes, depending on your strength preference.

Remove the bag after brewing, before adding the milk.

Put your feet up, relax and enjoy.

To discover more about tea, see: www.tea.co.uk/