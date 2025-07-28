Three Peaks challengers raise £10,500 for St Luke’s

What goes into raising £10,500 for St Luke’s Hospice? A simple 26 miles 12 hours and a climb of 1,585 metres!

The St Luke’s Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge is now one of the charity’s most popular annual fundraising events.

The celebrated walk takes participants through the stunning Yorkshire scenery of the Dales National Park, with an ascent of three challenging peaks, Ingleborough, Whernside and Pen-y-ghent.

This year’s party of 21 keen walkers raised a final total of £10,500 by the time they crossed the finish line, with some of them later visiting St Luke’s for a special cheque presentation.

“Each person had a reason for taking part on the day from doing the challenge in memory of a loved one or as a challenge for themselves,” said St Luke’s Community Fundraising Manager Katie Fielding.

“This challenge is not for the faint-hearted but we promised them a great day of walking and spectacular views and I know they all felt they’d had a day to remember.”

The 2026 St Luke’s Three Peaks Challenge will be held on June 6. To sign up or for further information visit stlukeshospice.org.uk/support/events/detail/Y3P