Three Peaks Challenge raises £16,000 plus for St Luke’s Hospice
A team of 27 enthusiastic fundraisers took part in the 2024 St Luke’s Hospice Three Peaks Challenge, the 26-mile route that takes walkers through the stunning Yorkshire scenery of the Dales National Park, starting with Ingleborough, before going on over 12 hours to tackle the peaks of Whernside and Pen-y-ghent.
By the time they had completed the challenge, they had climbed a final total of 1585 metres and raised more than £16,000 – with more money still to come in!
“The Three Peaks Challenge has now become established as one of our most popular annual events,” said St Luke’s Senior Fundraising Manager Laura Martin.
“There was a damp start to the challenge this year but the team carried on regardless and by the time they reached the finish line they were actually enjoying a rare glimpse of summer sun.”
To find out more about other St Luke’s fundraising opportunities visit www.stlukeshospice.org.uk/support/allevents email: [email protected] or call 0114 2357 495.