Three Peaks Challenge raises £16,000 plus for St Luke’s Hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

How do you raise more than £16,000 for a favourite charity in just one day? You just hit the heights!

A team of 27 enthusiastic fundraisers took part in the 2024 St Luke’s Hospice Three Peaks Challenge, the 26-mile route that takes walkers through the stunning Yorkshire scenery of the Dales National Park, starting with Ingleborough, before going on over 12 hours to tackle the peaks of Whernside and Pen-y-ghent.

By the time they had completed the challenge, they had climbed a final total of 1585 metres and raised more than £16,000 – with more money still to come in!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Three Peaks Challenge has now become established as one of our most popular annual events,” said St Luke’s Senior Fundraising Manager Laura Martin.

The St Luke's Three Peaks team raised more than £16,000 in one day

“There was a damp start to the challenge this year but the team carried on regardless and by the time they reached the finish line they were actually enjoying a rare glimpse of summer sun.”