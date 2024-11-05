Three musical hits in one season for Easy Street Theatre Company

One singular sensation, an iconic court case with a feminist twist and a menagerie of crazy singing animals…welcome to the new season of musical hits from Easy Street Theatre Company.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Easy Street - voted best Youth Theatre in the North East 2020 and 2021 - offers Sheffield's young creative talent the finest professional-grade theatrical training.

And for 2025 the company will presenting three classic musicals at its home, the Merlin Theatre in Nether Edge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first production of the season is the Easy Street Elite revival of Broadway classic A Chorus Line - the story of a bunch of struggling young hopefuls all dreaming of their big break in a Broadway show - which is on stage on February 1 and 2.

The Easy Street company are looking forward to three exciting new productions in 2025.

Next up is the East Street Seniors production of the award-winning Legally Blonde, running from April 30 to May 3, the much-loved feminist courtroom comedy about a young woman who takes on the legal system - and wins!

The final show of the season is the Easy Street Juniors stage version of family favourite animated movie musical Madagascar, which has two performances on July 6.

“I think its fair to say that this is one of our busiest and most ambitious seasons ever, with three big productions involving the whole company,” said Easy Street Artistic Director Sallianne Foster-Major.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All three shows are much-loved hits, packed with drama, comedy and unforgettable music and dance and they will all provide the perfect showcase for our fantastically talented team of actors, singers and dancers.”

Established in 2009, Easy Street Theatre Company offers its members a combination of educational learning and practical performance experience in a diverse and supportive environment.

Previous productions have included Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Footloose, West Side Story Sister Act, Chicago, Grease Back to the 80s - winner of the 2021 NODA Best Youth Theatre award - Disney’s Frozen, We Will Rock You, Phantom of the Opera and Sweeney Todd.

For more information about the company and its 2025 season visit https://easystreettheatre.org/home