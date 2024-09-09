Things are going swimmingly for the Wentworth Woodhouse mermaids

Meet the Wentworth Woodhouse mermaids… Three catering assistants who are determined to make a big splash as fundraising heroines.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The women have signed up to the Preservation Trust’s Big House Heroes campaign and aim to raise £1,000 each by swimming 100 lengths a week for 100 days.

Butler’s Pantry worker Pam Bower came up with the idea after recently completing the fundraising challenge for Inner Wheel to mark the 100th anniversary of the women’s organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I raised £535 for Inner Wheel and when I heard about the Big House Heroes campaign I thought I’d sign up and do it again, because I love the house and the Trust’s plans.

Catering assistants Emma Myers, Pam Bower and Sharon Scanlon are swimming for Big House Heroes

“Big House Heroes funds will be used to buy equipment for staff, help with daily running costs - each day £200 is needed just to keep the mansion’s lights on - and for educational projects, community activities and wellbeing programmes for local people.”

The 65-year-old from Swinton, a retired criminal law solicitor, knew her colleagues Emma Myers and Sharon Scanlon also enjoyed swimming and persuaded them to take on the challenge, too.

They started in June and each swim separately, mostly clocking up laps at their local pools and on their summer holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon, who trained in wild swimming with Rotherham group Swim Your Swim, has also cut through the waters of the Derwent in Derbyshire, Thrybergh and Rother Valley Country Parks, Hatfield Water Lake and the Matlock Bath lido.

“In open water, I set my Fitbit watch to a 25-metre pool length, so there’s no cheating,” said 62 year old Sharon, of Whiston, a former NHS newborn hearing screener who now assists with the mansion’s afternoon teas and events.

They will complete their final stretches later this month (September) - Sharon’s will be in the Mediterranean off Alicante, Pam at People, Places and Leisure in Wath and Emma at Thorncliffe Leisure Centre.

Former Lloyds TSB manager Emma, 62, of Thorpe Hesley, said: “It’s been tough sticking to the challenge, but we’ve all got fitter in the process. We are all determined to reach our targets but we could do with a few more sponsors if we are to reach our total of £3,000.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporters can donate by going to Sharon’s JustGiving page https://www.justgiving.com/page/sharon-scanlon-1723547142836?utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=page%2Fsharon-scanlon-1723547142836&utm_source=email&utm_campaign=pfp-email

The Trust still needs more people to become Big House Heroes and raise £1,000 each to support its work. Go to https://wentworthwoodhouse.org.uk/big-house-heroes/