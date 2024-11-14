Theo brings extra Christmas magic to Crystal Peaks
The Children’s Hospital Charity mascot joined Crystal Peaks manager Lee Greenwood to launch the Festive season at the award-winning Sheffield shopping centre.
Along with a new light display throughout the mall, the centre is also, for the sixth year running, hosting 40 giant snowflakes as part of the hospital charity’s famous Christmas fundraising campaign.
“We are delighted to be joining The Children’s Hospital Charity again and adding their snowflakes to our Festive display,” said Lee.
“Crystal Peaks sees itself as very much at the heart of the community and Sheffield Children’s Hospital touches the lives of so many people every year.
“We hope that our visitors will enjoy seeing the snowflakes and will want to support this outstanding city charity as much as we do.”
Santa has also arrived at the centre, with his grotto now open for booking.
For further information visit or to book visit www.bookfatherchristmas.co.uk/CrystalPeaks