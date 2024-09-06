The Sunday Centre is back for autumn and Christmas sessions

The Sunday Centre is back offering vital support to some of the region’s most vulnerable adults at Sheffield’s Victoria Hall following a summer break.

The Norfolk Street venue is managed by The Foundry Sheffield, a small charitable organisation charged with the task of running the imposing building effectively, safely and in the interests of all tenants, users and visitors and with the ultimate aim of improving the lives of people throughout the city.

One of the most successful groups making the most of the Victoria Hall’s location right at the heart of the city is The Sunday Centre, the not-for profit organisation which serves Sheffield’s homeless and vulnerable.

Every Sunday since it came to the Victoria Hall in 2004, the charity has provided hot food and drinks, a genuine welcome and the chance for people to socialise with others as they wish.

For some people that will include the chance to sit down and enjoy a two-course hot lunch, all prepared by volunteers in the kitchen of the building’s Lower Hall, in George Street.

And this year, for the first, the Sunday Centre will provide a service throughout the Christmas period.

The Ey Up It’s Christmas campaign will offer meals on December 27, 28, 30 and 31 as well as on January 1, New Year’s Day.

The Sunday Centre offers a Sunday Takeaway Meal service, providing a nutritious, balanced, hot meal - both meat an vegetarian options are available - along with two pieces of fruit, a cake, a chocolate treat, fruit juice, a bottle of water, and bread and butter.

In addition, service users can also access a limited range of clothing and free toiletries.

“The Sunday Centre is one of our great success stories and one that demonstrates very well the many different ways in which the Victoria Hall can touch people’s lives,” said Foundry Sheffield Chief Executive Rose Durant.

“The vital service this tireless group of volunteers provide continues to grow and they are now cooking something like 120 meals every week.

“Over the years we have been delighted to support the charity by improving the Lower Hall and its facilities and helping to provide the equipment that means the service can flourish and grow.

“The kitchen is fully rated for health and safety and there are also storage facilities, meaning they can make the most of items donated by their friends at the Sheffield S6 Food Bank.

“Many of the people using the service are in insecure accommodation and a few sleep rough but the Sunday Centre also seek to serve those affected by poverty, substance issues, addictions, mental health issues or social exclusion.

“As part of the Victoria Hall’s commitment to inclusivity and diversity, we are very pleased that both the Sunday Centre’s service users and volunteers encompass a broad range of races, faiths and cultures.

“We are particularly pleased that the team will be offering a special Christmas service too because this is a period when people often feel most lonely and excluded.”

To find out more about the The Foundry Sheffield and the facilities being offered at the Victoria Hall visit www.victoriahallsheffield.org