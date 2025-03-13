The Sheffield College project with employers sees boost in student uptake

Health and social care employers are recruiting new staffing talent thanks to a pioneering project led by The Sheffield College and NHS South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board.

The Sheffield Health and Social Care Employability Project aims to remove barriers to employment and address urgent skills needs.

Now in its third year, the initiative provides opportunities for health and social care students to develop their aspirations, employability skills and secure employment.

The scheme has been shortlisted for an Innovation Award in the Educate North Awards.

Shane Dexter, 20, aspires to become a physiotherapist.

Aiming to support regional and national skills, training and workforce priorities, the project enables access to valuable work and careers for young people in Sheffield.

The scheme offers students the chance to secure employment via a four-stage recruitment process involving health and social care employers.

Benefits include recruiting more staff and providing different routes into health and care such as apprenticeships to improve services for patients.

Interest from students has almost doubled this year with 116 expressions of interest compared to 59 last year.

Shane Dexter, 20, secured a role as a healthcare support worker at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust last year after taking part in the scheme.

He said: “I attended one of the information sessions in January 2024. It helped me to make a decision about how I wanted to progress my career.

“I completed the expression of interest and got support from The Sheffield College Employment Services Agency to prepare for the interview.

“The interview went well - much better than I expected. I was offered a job as a health care support worker. I’m really enjoying working with patients and learning new skills.”

Shane wants to become a physiotherapist and is studying for a Level 2 maths qualification at evening classes at the college to support his career ambitions.

He added: “I want to become a physiotherapist. I plan to do this through a physio assistant and then a physiotherapy apprenticeship once I pass my maths.”

Shane gave a talk to students about his role and career journey during the scheme’s information sessions in January 2025 at City Campus and Hillsborough Campus.

He added: “Doing the talk with Level 3 Health and Social Care students gave me the confidence to be involved in helping more students in future talks.”

Tom Sutton, Head of Partnerships, Employer Engagement and Partnership Services, The Sheffield College, said: “It is great to see this project supporting our students to go further in their careers and being shortlisted for a prestigious award.

“Shane is testament to this, and we thank him for returning as a previously successful participant of this scheme to inspire other students.”

The four stage process includes an information session, employability and interview support, an interview, and application support for the successful candidates.

Successful candidates who make it through to the final stage are offered suitable employment within the NHS or with a social care employer.

The project’s working group includes the NHS South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board, Sheffield City Council, Jobcentre Plus, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and staff from across the college.

Christine Joy, Chief People Officer, NHS South Yorkshire, said: “This is an excellent example of collaborative working between The Sheffield College and the NHS.

“We want young people to know about roles in health and social care, and to be enthused by the fabulous, varied and rewarding careers that the NHS health and care employers can offer them - this case study is a great example of this in practice. We’re really pleased to hear Shane has found a role in one of our hospital trusts.”

Visit www.sheffcol.ac.uk.