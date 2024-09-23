The Sheffield Cats Shelter raises over £1000 with party to mark 60 years in current home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Sheffield Cats Shelter welcomed visitors from across the region to its annual street party to celebrate 60 years in its current home, 1 Travis Place.

For more than 127 years, The Sheffield Cats Shelter has been helping cats and their owners in Sheffield and surrounding areas – and for the last 60 years, the charity has been based in Broomhall at 1 Travis Place.

Celebrations took place on September 15 in the form of a street party and despite the rain, supporters enjoyed various stalls and activities, helping to raise almost £1,100.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stalls and activities included the popular ‘Date Night Book Stall’ and Raf’s Raffle – affectionately named after one of the Shelter’s former residents – with donations and prizes from Sheffield Wednesday, Card Factory, Costco, Michael and Rachael at Extra Life Gaming Lounge, Marie from the Shelter’s Ecclesall Road shop, a number of the Shelter’s supporters and the Shelter’s patrons, Joann Fletcher and Frankie Seaman.

The Sheffield Cats Shelter Travis Place Street Party

Frankie, a professional dancer and Dancing on Ice star from Sheffield, and Joann Fletcher, Barnsley’s BAFTA winning Egyptologist, were present on the day entertaining the crowd and chatting to supporters.

They also featured in a livestream, broadcast on the Shelter’s Facebook page, introducing some of the feline residents currently staying at the Shelter.

Sarah Smith, Charity Manager at The Sheffield Cats Shelter, said: “What a perfect afternoon we had, despite the weather! We weren’t going to let the rain get in the way of our fun – or our all-important fundraising!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was great to spend time celebrating 60 wonderful years in our home at Travis Place – a venue that was very kindly gifted to us in a legacy in 1964. Since then, we have supported thousands of cats in Sheffield and its surrounding areas.

The Sheffield Cats Shelter Travis Place Street Party

“Thank you to everyone that attended, got involved, donated, volunteered and helped us make our party a successful fundraiser.”

Now, as the charity look ahead to the future, The Sheffield Cats Shelter has announced it is looking for a new home.

“As with all milestones, looking back comes hand in hand with looking forward and we feel that the time has come for us to look for a new home,”Sarah added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Travis Place has housed us well for so long, but now we’re in need of more space to help us support our cats and the work we do.

Frankie Seaman and Joann Fletcher - Patrons of the Charity

“We need an accessible building with good public transport links within the City of Sheffield and we’d love to hear from you if you know of the perfect location.

“We can’t wait to see our shelter continue to be a safe haven for the cats of Sheffield and surrounding areas for many years to come – wherever we’re located.”

If you know the perfect location for The Sheffield Cats Shelter’s next home, please get in touch via [email protected] or via the contact us page.