The Sheffield Cats Shelter introduces new fundraising team as it embarks on ambitious growth plan

One of the oldest cat shelters in the UK, The Sheffield Cats Shelter, has announced the appointment of a new dynamic fundraising team in a bid to expand over the next few years.

For nearly 128 years, The Sheffield Cats Shelter has helped cats and their owners in Sheffield and surrounding areas.

The charity has expanded its team with new part-time positions including Fundraising Manager, Fundraising Lead, and Fundraising and Communications Coordinator.

This comes as the charity plans on expanding to a larger premises in the coming years. The newly appointed fundraising team will play a key role in laying the groundwork for an upcoming campaign to support the move – focused on securing a well-connected location with good public transport access.

Jacquie Neilson, The Sheffield Cats Shelter's new fundraising manager receiving her MBE as part of the King's New Year's Honours List.

Jacquie Neilson MBE, is the new Fundraising Manager at The Sheffield Cats Shelter. Previously the Founder and CEO of Rain Rescue, she set up the charity in 2002 and it remains a successful animal rescue based in Rotherham.

In 2013, she was also voted onto the board of elected officers and the committee of the Association of Dogs and Cats Homes (ADCH) where she helped shape national strategies for animal rescues.

Jacquie was awarded her MBE in 2024 for her services to animal welfare as part of the King’s New Year’s Honours list.

Jacquie said: “I've always been passionate about helping animals and was proud to establish a charity that supported thousands of dogs and cats over the years.

“As a long-time supporter of The Sheffield Cats Shelter, I felt now was the right time to step in and support their vital work, especially during the animal welfare crisis the UK is currently experiencing post-pandemic.

“By investing in this new team, we aim to raise awareness of the Shelter’s incredible daily efforts and the growing need for cat care in the city. I believe this will help the Shelter reach more people and, ultimately, help more cats in the future.”

Jacquie’s main role will be to support fundraising by engaging with individual and corporate supporters, showing them how they can make a real difference to local cats.

Millie Guthrie joins the team as Fundraising Lead after a varied career spanning being a secondary school teacher, a sales consultant and running two of her own businesses.

She has been a long-term supporter of The Sheffield Cats Shelter. She was a volunteer in the Ecclesall road charity shop and has also adopted two of her own cats with the Shelter’s support.

Millie said: “I’m thrilled to support the Shelter and work with such a fabulous team. Jacquie brings knowledge and guidance, while Jordan is energetic and keen to get us involved in events across Sheffield. We’re all dedicated to raising funds and spreading the word about our amazing independent charity.

“We’re so grateful to local businesses who support us in many ways – and we’re always looking for more. If your business would like to get involved, we’d love to hear from you!”

Jordan Jonathan, the Shelter’s brand-new Fundraising and Communications Coordinator, she joins the charity via an apprenticeship from Sheffield College.

Jordan brings valuable experience in events and media management from her time volunteering with a local radio station, and a range of freelance work. She has also supported the Shelter team as a dedicated volunteer for the past two years, before officially beginning her apprenticeship this year.

Jordan will play a key role in the new team leading the Shelter’s external communications and helping to organise events.

Jordan said: "I'm so excited to officially join the Shelter team – The Sheffield Cats Charity’s cause is one I truly care about. I’ve already got stuck in helping to organise the Shelter’s upcoming birthday party, which will be taking place outside our home, Travis Place, on May 10.

“After volunteering for over two years, it feels amazing to now be a part of the team and to make a real difference for cats across Sheffield.”

With the team in place, the charity aims to pursue ambitious fundraising targets to fund its upcoming move to a bigger premises. This move will allow it to help more cats across the region.

The new premises will provide better infection control for poorly cats, and dedicated space for mother cats and their kittens with dedicated space to host isolation and maternity units.

As part of this expansion, the Shelter would like to create a dedicated area for staff and volunteers too, providing them with spaces for meetings or to have lunch.

Sarah Smith, Charity Manager, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the love and support the Sheffield community has shown to our charity over the years. As the demand for our services continues to grow, as does the need for space.

“To secure the best foundations for our future growth, we have prioritised hiring our brand-new fundraising team. We never imagined when we advertised for a part-time Fundraising Manager last year that we would now be supported by an amazing, enthusiastic and expert team of cat lovers. Now we can really focus our activity ahead of our big move.

“On this, we are calling for any potential premise owners or sites in Sheffield to come forward to help The Sheffield Cat Shelter take its next bold move. If you know of anywhere that could become our new home, please do get in touch.

“Our aim is to be able to rescue and support as many cats as possible and provide them with the care they deserve. A newer, larger premises on a good public transport route and over a maximum of 2 floors would make this possible.”

Please get in touch if you have information about a prospective site for The Sheffield Cats Shelter. Email: [email protected]