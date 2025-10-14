The Sensory Bus brings calm to Crystal Peaks this Sunday

A special air of calm comes to Crystal Peaks this weekend with a debut visit from the Sensory Bus.

Sensory Sunday supports people living with autism and conditions such as Sensory Perception Disorder, Hyperacusis, Bell’s Palsy and stress - all of which can cause sound sensitivity.

As part of the shopping centre’s ongoing programme of support, this Sunday will see a visit from the Sensory Bus, which will be in the centre from 10am to 2pm.

The specially-adapted former ambulance features calm lighting, interactive equipment, soft furnishings, easy-wipe matting, fibre optic strands, bubble tubes and cosy relaxation pods.

The bus’s safeguarding-trained team - with many years’ experiences supporting neurodivergent people, children and vulnerable adults - will also be on hand to help and chat about how they support schools, families and events.

All visitors must be accompanied and supervised by a parent, carer or guardian at all times. The bus is also Wheelchair accessible.

“Not all shoppers are alike and while some like hustle and bustle, others want a more peaceful experience and see shopping centres as a challenge,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.

“That is why we have Sensory Sundays on the third Sunday of each month between 10am and 2pm, when many stores turn off their music or turn it down to a low level.

“Hand driers are also switched off as well as children’s rides and vending machines are also quiet.

“As part of this ongoing programme, we are pleased to be able to welcome the Sensory Bus to the centre and hope it will be a welcome addition to our support.”

There are currently around 700,000 autistic people in the UK, as well as three million family members and carers.

Being autistic means seeing, hearing and feeling the world in a different, often more intense way to other people.

Autistic people often find social situations difficult and can struggle to filter out the sounds, smells, sights and information they experience, which can make busy public places like shopping malls overwhelming.

As a result, an estimated 64 per cent of people with autism avoid things like going to the shops, quite often because of the bright lights, the music, the general noise and the information overload.