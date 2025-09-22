The Scar Radio Uk Mental Health Novelty Football Match 2025, held in collaboration with The Scar Production and Middlewood JFC, turned out to be more than just a game, it was a celebration of community, resilience, and the power of sport to spark conversations.

From the first whistle to the final kick, the atmosphere was filled with laughter, energy, and good-natured rivalry. Players swapped their usual roles for playful twists on the beautiful game, giving the crowd a match that was both entertaining and unforgettable.

But beyond the goals and the fun, the heart of the day was mental health. The event created space to remind everyone that it’s okay not to be okay, and that support, conversation, and community can make all the difference.

We’re grateful to Middlewood JFC Sheffield for partnering with us to make this vision a reality, and to every player, supporter, and volunteer who showed up with passion and positivity. Together, we kicked more than a football—we kicked stigma.

Here’s to more games, more laughter, and more awareness. Until next year! ⚽💚

1 . Contributed Ready for kick off. The scar radio UK mental health novelty football match 2025 in collaboration with The Scar Production and Middlewood JFC Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Interviews by The scar production and The scar radio presenter Photo: Submitted Photo Sales