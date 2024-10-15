The pie with a real taste of Sheffield is an instant culinary classic
Every city foodie knows that Hendo’s is the secret to bringing every meal to life.
And for the team at the city’s Forge Bakehouse, there was one sure way to make sure their latest product had the authentic Made in Sheffield taste.
The Bakehouse’s new pork and potato pies have a pastry case that is actually infused with Hendo’s as part of the cooking process.
And just to ensure the Sheffield flavour permeates ever aspect of production, the pies contain pork mince from the city’s own Moss Valley Fine Meats.
For vegetarian pie-lovers, a delicious potato pie - again with the unique Hendo’s pasty case - is complemented by a homemade tomato chilli jam.
“We are proud to be a Sheffield company and we are always looking at new ways to bring in traditional local flavours to enhance our range,” said Forge Bakehouse owner Liva Guest.
“There really is nothing that says Sheffield more than Henderson’s Relish and the response to the new pie has been fantastic, especially with Moss Valley Fine Foods involved in the process.
“We think this is an instant Sheffield classic, a traditional pie with the real taste of Sheffield.”
The pies are available daily at all Forge Bakehouse sites - Abbeydale, Beauchief, Lodge Moor, Dronfield, Chesterfield and Sheffield Station as well as at True North Brew Co’s Forum Kitchen and Bar at Devonshire Green in Sheffield city centre.
Forge Bakehouse also offers an acclaimed range of artisan breads, pastries, sandwiches and savouries, available in the shops as well as for weddings, corporate events, markets and meetings.