The annual Lord Mayor Awards has returned once again in a bid to find Sheffield’s unsung heroes.

Nominations opened for the beloved awards show on September 22, giving people a chance to nominate people in their lives who deserve a little extra recognition for the good work that they do.

Awards are split across six categories, with judges hoping to find some of the city’s top talent, or kindest souls.

Nominations are open for 2025's Lord Mayor Awards, offering people an opportunity to celebrate the city's best and brightest. | Sheffield City Council

This year’s categories are:

Outstanding Contribution to Local Community

Outstanding Contribution to the Promotion of the Arts, Music and Culture

Outstanding Contribution to Education

Outstanding Contribution to Local Sport

Outstanding Contribution to the Environment or Science

The Young Sheffield Hero

Outstanding contribution to Care, Support and Wellbeing

There are no limits to how many people you can nominate for each category, however people are unable to put forward a relative or partner for the awards.

A nomination form can be found online here, with completed forms to be sent via email to lordmayor@sheffield.gov.uk with the subject line ‘Lord Mayor Awards Nomination’.

Alternatively, nominations can be sent by letter to the Lord Mayor’s Office at the Town Hall, or dropped off at the following libraries:

Central

Ecclesall

Woodseats

Highfield

Crystal Peaks

Manor

Darnall

Firth Park

Parson Cross

Chapeltown

Hillsborough

Stocksbridge

The nomination process will close at midnight on Sunday, November 2.

Winners will be announced at an award show early next year, with further details set to be announced in due course.