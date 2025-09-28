The Lord Mayor Awards - How to nominate Sheffield's best and brightest for prestigious annual competition
Nominations opened for the beloved awards show on September 22, giving people a chance to nominate people in their lives who deserve a little extra recognition for the good work that they do.
Awards are split across six categories, with judges hoping to find some of the city’s top talent, or kindest souls.
This year’s categories are:
- Outstanding Contribution to Local Community
- Outstanding Contribution to the Promotion of the Arts, Music and Culture
- Outstanding Contribution to Education
- Outstanding Contribution to Local Sport
- Outstanding Contribution to the Environment or Science
- The Young Sheffield Hero
- Outstanding contribution to Care, Support and Wellbeing
There are no limits to how many people you can nominate for each category, however people are unable to put forward a relative or partner for the awards.
A nomination form can be found online here, with completed forms to be sent via email to lordmayor@sheffield.gov.uk with the subject line ‘Lord Mayor Awards Nomination’.
Alternatively, nominations can be sent by letter to the Lord Mayor’s Office at the Town Hall, or dropped off at the following libraries:
- Central
- Ecclesall
- Woodseats
- Highfield
- Crystal Peaks
- Manor
- Darnall
- Firth Park
- Parson Cross
- Chapeltown
- Hillsborough
- Stocksbridge
The nomination process will close at midnight on Sunday, November 2.
Winners will be announced at an award show early next year, with further details set to be announced in due course.