The life of Dame Julie Kenny DBE DL to be honoured publicly at Sheffield Cathedral

Among her many public roles and charity positions, Dame Julie was Chair of Trustees at Wentworth Woodhouse in Rotherham

The extraordinary life and legacy of Dame Julie Kenny DBE DL, one of South Yorkshire’s most admired figures in business, heritage and public service, is to be celebrated with a public memorial service at Sheffield Cathedral.

The event, on Thursday, July 3rd at 3pm, will be followed by a reception at the city’s Cutlers’ Hall.

Dame Julie’s family, organiser of the memorial, hopes hundreds of people whose lives she touched will attend to pay their respects - from friends, former colleagues and entrepreneurs she encouraged into business to representatives of the many charities, organisations and business enterprises she gave her time and boundless energy to.

Sheffield-born Dame Julie was a trailblazing entrepreneur and civic leader whose work had a profound and lasting impact both regionally and nationally.

From founding and leading Pyronix Ltd, a successful security manufacturing business in Rotherham, to her transformational role as Chair of the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust, Dame Julie was deeply committed to preserving the past while inspiring the future.

Her public service included appointments as Deputy Lieutenant for South Yorkshire, a Commissioner of Historic England, Chair of RISC, the UK’s Security and Resilience Suppliers Community, and Commissioner for both Rotherham and Doncaster Councils. She also served as Master Cutler and as the High Sheriff of South Yorkshire.

In recognition of her extensive service to industry and heritage, she was appointed a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) in 2019, and was previously awarded a CBE in 2002.

Her family commented: "We extend our heartfelt invitation to all those who were touched by her compassion, leadership and generosity of spirit to join us in celebrating Dame Julie’s life. She meant so much to us, but also to so many others.

““This service is not only a moment for remembrance, but a reflection of the community she cared for deeply and worked tirelessly to support. We hope it will be a fitting tribute to her enduring legacy.”

The memorial service will feature tributes from colleagues, friends, family and civic leaders, as well as music and reflections on Dame Julie’s life and work.”

