The Foundry Sheffield welcomes Dominic to its growing team

Charitable organisation The Foundry Sheffield has appointed a new Building Operative as its team continues to expand.

Dominic Heslop will be based at the Victoria Hall in Sheffield centre, the base for the charity that also operates a range of buildings across the city, including the Friends’ Meeting House, Broomhill Methodist Centre and Walkley Ebenezer Centre.

A small charitable organisation, The Foundry Sheffield is charged with the task of running its properties effectively, safely and in the interests of all tenants, users and visitors and with the ultimate aim of improving the lives of people throughout the city.

“We are delighted to welcome Dominic to the team and believe he will be the perfect fit as we move forward and develop our operations,” said The Foundry Sheffield chief executive Rose Durant.

“Being based at the Victoria Hall, he will ensure this iconic city centre building remains at the highest standard at all times, running safely and always prepared for our full programme of events.

“We are confident he will make sure our many clients receive the best service at all times.

“Dominic fits in with the Foundry Sheffield's vision and values, with a passion for community and he even runs his own social enterprise, Slambarz, a hub for urban art forms in South Yorkshire.

“This is an important appointment for the organisation and we will now be looking to strengthen our team with further new posts in the months ahead.”