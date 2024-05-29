The Foundry Sheffield extends network of charity and community support

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Foundry Sheffield, the charitable organisation that manages the city’s iconic Victoria Hall, is expanding its network of support for other charities and community groups.

The Foundry Sheffield has been running the celebrated Norfolk Street listed building since 2015, ensuring its safety and operating it in the interests of all tenants, users and visitors, with the ultimate aim of improving the lives of people throughout the city.

In the past six months alone, the hall hosted 17 conferences, 123 smaller meetings, two craft fairs, 24 drop in sessions for refugee and asylum seeker support and 14 weeks of ITS courses.

And it is proving especially successful in its provision as a central hub for the charity sector, capitalising on its position at the heart of the city centre and the full range of easily accessible public transport links, including, buses, trains and tram.

The Victoria Hall is becoming an important city community hub

The most recent city charity to use the Victoria Hall was St Luke’s Hospice, which chose the venue for a special day to support its bereavement support services.

Other charities now working out of the centre’s range of offices include Age Active, Assist and City of Sanctuary, supporting vulnerable and needy people in Sheffield and the surrounding areas.

The Sunday Centre, based in the Lower Hall - where facilities were recently given a major overhaul - provides food and support to the city's homeless communities on a Sunday afternoon.

The Victoria Hall is also used by many other charitable organisations offering a wide variety of activities, classes and social opportunities.

In addition, to further The Foundry Sheffield’s mission and impact the number of lives reached, the organisation is supporting fellow charities by offering business advice, grant writing, building and events/booking support.

It is also building on and strengthening the network of city charities, including the Quaker Meeting House, Ben’s Centre, Help Us Help City Centre scheme and Broomhill Methodist Centre.

“We have been overwhelmed by the amount of interest now being shown in the Victoria Hall and its fantastic range of facilities,” said The Foundry Sheffield Chief Executive Rose Durant.

“More people than ever before are now regularly using the facilities we offer at the Victoria Hall and the provision of support from the Future High Streets Fund means that vital improvement works will be taking place over the coming months, meaning the building is even more attractive and accessible.

“We are now better placed than ever to deliver the next chapter in the Victoria Hall’s story and we also aim to take The Foundry Sheffield to the next level.

“Having charities like St Luke’s choose to work with us is bringing the Victoria Hall to the attention of people who most certainly never knew just a great range of facilities and support we can offer.