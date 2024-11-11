The Big 50 Challenge remembers Stephen and raises £4,500 for St Luke’s

Stephen Flintoft lost his battle with pancreatic cancer in 2020… but his memory lives on in a special fundraising challenge to mark what would have been his 50th birthday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And that challenge has now raised £4,500 for St Luke’s Hospice, where Stephen spent his final days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of the comforts during those terrible few weeks from diagnosis to Stevie’s passing was St Luke's,” said sister Jane.

“They were amazing in so many ways and as a family, we will be forever grateful to them.”

Cousin Jonathan Cotterill completed his walking challenge in Zurich

As Stephen, who lived in Deepcar with wife Rachael and children Elliot and Georgina, would have been celebrating his 50th birthday on November 1 this year, family and friends launched The Big 50, a charity challenge to raise as much money as possible in honour of Stephen and for St Luke’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane’s personal challenge was to run 1,050 miles over 50 fortnights as well as 50 timed runs, including a run in New York’s famous Central Park, where she was joined by friend Michaela Blackledge.

And at the same time, Jane’s partner Phil was rowing 50 5km distances over the 50 days leading up to the Stephen’s birthday, sometimes on water and some on a rowing machine, with some extra running bringing his final distance to more than half a million metres.

Stephen’s 10-year-old son Elliot completed a 50-penalty shootout while daughter Georgina, who is seven, performed 50 cartwheels, and cousin Jonathan Cotterill completed a walking challenge in the Swiss city of Zurich.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane and friend Michaela Blackledge ran in New York

And as the fundraising spread, friends - including Stephen’s colleagues at Sheffield Auction Gallery – took on a range of total-boosting ventures, including walking and baking and knitting challenges.

“The loss of Stevie does not get any easier but helping to raise money for St Luke's with Stevie's memory acting as a springboard has really helped,” said Jane.

“As the Big 50 ends let's all raise a glass to Stevie and be proud of ourselves as all the money raised will help others at St Luke's as much as St Luke's helped our Stevie and us.”

There’s still time to support the challenge by visiting www.justgiving.com/team/thebig50