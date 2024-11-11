The Big 50 Challenge remembers Stephen and raises £4,500 for St Luke’s
And that challenge has now raised £4,500 for St Luke’s Hospice, where Stephen spent his final days.
“One of the comforts during those terrible few weeks from diagnosis to Stevie’s passing was St Luke's,” said sister Jane.
“They were amazing in so many ways and as a family, we will be forever grateful to them.”
As Stephen, who lived in Deepcar with wife Rachael and children Elliot and Georgina, would have been celebrating his 50th birthday on November 1 this year, family and friends launched The Big 50, a charity challenge to raise as much money as possible in honour of Stephen and for St Luke’s.
Jane’s personal challenge was to run 1,050 miles over 50 fortnights as well as 50 timed runs, including a run in New York’s famous Central Park, where she was joined by friend Michaela Blackledge.
And at the same time, Jane’s partner Phil was rowing 50 5km distances over the 50 days leading up to the Stephen’s birthday, sometimes on water and some on a rowing machine, with some extra running bringing his final distance to more than half a million metres.
Stephen’s 10-year-old son Elliot completed a 50-penalty shootout while daughter Georgina, who is seven, performed 50 cartwheels, and cousin Jonathan Cotterill completed a walking challenge in the Swiss city of Zurich.
And as the fundraising spread, friends - including Stephen’s colleagues at Sheffield Auction Gallery – took on a range of total-boosting ventures, including walking and baking and knitting challenges.
“The loss of Stevie does not get any easier but helping to raise money for St Luke's with Stevie's memory acting as a springboard has really helped,” said Jane.
“As the Big 50 ends let's all raise a glass to Stevie and be proud of ourselves as all the money raised will help others at St Luke's as much as St Luke's helped our Stevie and us.”
There’s still time to support the challenge by visiting www.justgiving.com/team/thebig50