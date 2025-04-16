The Battle of the Waste Companies supports Sophie’s cancer fight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s being billed as the Battle of the Waste Companies…and its aiming to raise at least £10,000 to help a young Rotherham mum fighting her own battle against terminal cancer.

Sophie White was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour two years ago and underwent major brain surgery that successfully removed 95 per cent of the cancer.

But 23-year-old Sophie - who is mum to two-year-old Remi - was then diagnosed with a grade 4 glioblastoma and was told she had just a one-year life expectancy.

Treatments available from the NHS are no longer effective so fundraising efforts have commenced to help Sophie receive pioneering life-prolonging immunotherapy in Germany.

The KCM team are ready for to take to the pitch at Rotherham's New York Stadium.

This treatment costs £200,000, with the Rotherham community already raising more than £80,000 towards the cost.

Now Rotherham Company KCM Waste Management has stepped in to host a major sporting event that aims to raise at least £10,000 to ensure that Sophie continues to receive the treatment she so desperately needs.

The Battle of the Waste Companies will be held at Rotherham United’s New York Stadium on Friday May 9 and will see a team from KCM take on a team from Fawkes Recycling.

And as tickets go on sale the special football event has already won the support of celebrities like Coronation Street star Steven Arnold and South Yorkshire boxing legend Johnny Nelson, both of whom have filmed video messages supporting Sophie.

“As soon as we heard Sophie’s story, we all knew we wanted to do something to help,” said KCM Director of Finance and Operations Emma Hickling.

“My partner Scott already raised more than £7,000 by taking part in a moustache growing challenge so we knew that we wanted to do something that would raise even more money for such an important cause.

“It’s not only that Sophie is a Rotherham girl and we like to think that we look after our own - there’s also a much more personal reason why we want to support the fundraising.

“We lost my sister-in-law Fiona to cancer when she was a young mum and we know how happy we would have been if there had been any treatment that would have prolonged her life and allowed her to spend just a little more time with her precious children.

“Sophie’s story really hits home to everybody at KCM and we are are determined to do everything we can to give her those extra days to share with her son.”

The May 9 match will kick off at 7pm, with spectators paying a minimum donation of £5 each to see the KCM team take on their friendly waste management rivals.

The evening will also include a fundraising raffle and auction as well as entertainment from rising Rotherham star Lil Charva, who was most recently featured in acclaimed Netflix drama Adolescence.

Companies who have already signed on as shirt sponsors include Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber Of Commerce, 360 Scaffolding Services, Assett Go, IFS Insurance, Blue Machinery, Appollo Fuels, Trans Global, KPL Plastering Services, 1st Call and Blackburn Material Solutions.

“We have already had a fantastic response from the Rotherham business community and so many have gladly jumped on board to support us but there are still plenty more sponsorship opportunities available and we would also welcome as many auction and raffle prizes as possible,” said KCM Commercial Manager Ellie Hickling.

“We know this is going to be a fun night and what we would love most of all is to see the New York Stadium full of people cheering for Sophie and her family as we raise as much money as impossible for such a deserving cause.”

For tickets to the Battle of the Waste Companies visit http://ticketsource.co.uk/battle-of-the-waste-companies