The world’s 1,000 biggest cities have been ranked from best to worst.
The Oxford Economics Global Cities Index 2024 compares cities across the world based on five factors - economics, human capital, quality of life, environment and governance.
There are 21 UK cities in the top 200, including Sheffield, Leeds, Manchester and Liverpool, but only five make the top 100.
All the UK cities were ranked 72nd for governance but their scores in the other four categories varied wildly.
The economics score takes into account GDP, among other things; the human capital score is calculated using factors including population growth and educational attainment; the quality of life rankings take into account life expectancy, housing expenditure and recreation and cultural sites, among other factors; and the environment score is calculated using factors such as air quality, rainfall and temperature.
Below are the top 21 UK cities ranked from best to worst, according to the Oxford Economics Global Cities Index 2024, and how they were rated for each of the categories.
