The world’s 1,000 biggest cities have been ranked from best to worst.

The Oxford Economics Global Cities Index 2024 compares cities across the world based on five factors - economics, human capital, quality of life, environment and governance.

There are 21 UK cities in the top 200, including Sheffield, Leeds, Manchester and Liverpool, but only five make the top 100.

All the UK cities were ranked 72nd for governance but their scores in the other four categories varied wildly.

The economics score takes into account GDP, among other things; the human capital score is calculated using factors including population growth and educational attainment; the quality of life rankings take into account life expectancy, housing expenditure and recreation and cultural sites, among other factors; and the environment score is calculated using factors such as air quality, rainfall and temperature.

Below are the top 21 UK cities ranked from best to worst, according to the Oxford Economics Global Cities Index 2024, and how they were rated for each of the categories.

1 . London - 1st London ranks second in the Oxford Economics Global Cities Index, behind only New York. It is number one for 'human capital' and seventh for 'economics' but only 292nd out of the world's 1,000 largest cities for 'quality of life' and 197th for environment Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA

2 . Manchester - 2nd Manchester ranks 75th in the Oxford Economics Global Cities Index, and is the second highest UK city in the table. It ranks 83rd for 'economics', 92nd for 'human capital', 72nd for 'governance', 246th for 'quality of life' and 248th for 'environment' Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

3 . Edinburgh - 3rd Edinburgh ranks 82nd in the Oxford Economics Global Cities Index, and is the third highest placed UK city in the table. It ranks 213rd for 'economics', 65th for 'human capital', 165th for 'quality of life' and 50th for 'environment' Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images