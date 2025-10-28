That smell in the basement could mean big problems, property expert warns

A leading expert has warned how ignoring a smelly basement could prove a costly mistake - and have drastic health implications.

Property care specialist George Edwards from Timberwise says not dealing with the problem is a common mistake many people make.

Explaining why, he says: “Your basement is one of the most useful parts of your home. A place where you can store things safely, expand the living space, or simply enjoy. So, when this place starts to emit a musty smell down there, it is understandably off-putting.

“It can even stop you from using the space altogether.If you’ve spotted that damp odour lingering in your basement, it is important to get to the root of what is causing it, and more importantly, how you can stop it from coming back.

“That musty smell is often the first sign of a moisture problem in your basement. It usually means mould and mildew are growing, thanks to humidity, poor airflow, or leaks.

“Ignoring that odour is not a good idea. The moisture behind it can lead to serious damage both to your property and your health if left untreated.

Here, Mr Edwards shares more about why that smell happens and the steps to be taken to deal with it:

Why do basements get that musty smell?

“Simply put, the smell is caused by mould and mildew spores spreading in the air. These fungi love damp, humid environments, which basements often provide if they aren’t ventilated properly.

The problem usually comes down to two main causes:

Lack of airflow

“Many basements, especially in older UK homes, were built without enough ventilation. Humid air can get trapped down there. When it hits cooler surfaces like the walls or ceiling, it condenses into water droplets. Over time, this creates perfect conditions for mould to take hold, along with that musty smell.

“Improving airflow is the simplest way to keep the damp under control. Even small changes like adding extractor fans or air vents make a big difference.

Leaks and water ingress

“Most people think flooding means feet of water, but the more common culprit is a slow leak through cracks or holes in the walls or floors. Even tiny leaks can allow moisture to build up behind the scenes, damaging brickwork and worsening condensation problems.

“I recommend professional waterproofing, such as tanking or a cavity drainage system, to stop water getting in. Only once the basement is properly sealed can you safely clear away any mould and the smell with confidence.

How can you get rid of the smell?

“Once the moisture sources are fixed, it is time to tackle the mould itself.

“Start by removing anything that’s been damaged by mould: things like plasterboard, wallpaper or carpets that can’t be cleaned properly. ”

For hard surfaces like brick or concrete, clean using a black mould removal kit:

· Apply the spray to mouldy areas.

· Scrub until all the visible mould disappears.

· Finish with a disinfectant to prevent it returning.

Leave the space to dry thoroughly with good ventilation. As fresh air circulates, the musty smell will gradually fade, leaving your basement fresh and usable.

Tips to stop it from coming back

“The key to a smell-free basement is prevention. Damp and mould will return if conditions stay the same. My advice for keeping things dry and fresh is:

· Keep humidity low with proper ventilation or a dehumidifier.

· Regularly inspect walls, floors and gutters for cracks or leaks, especially after heavy rain.

· Check for condensation build-up on pipes and insulation.

· Avoid storing cardboard or other organic materials directly against basement walls.