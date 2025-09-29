Testing time as Emmaus companions qualify for PAT testing service

Homelessness charity Emmaus Sheffield is fully switched on to electrical safety with the latest round of successful PAT Test qualifications.

Emmaus Sheffield is the working community with quality, self-contained accommodation, training facilities and a workspace for previously homeless men and women, known as companions.

And several of the companions have recently been qualified to carry out PAT Testing, which means electrical items on sale at the charity’s popular second hand superstore in Cadman Street are properly working and fit for purpose.

“With PAT Testing we can sell electrical items when they are tested and fully functioning and that process has to be carried out by a properly qualified person,” said Emmaus Sheffield marketing and development manager Charley Fedorenko.

Picture shows Emmaus Sheffield Community Leader Nicole Rowe with two of the charity’s recently qualified PAT testers

“Training to carry out this service fits in perfectly with the Emmaus philosophy of providing our companions with the new skills they need to make a fresh start and it also means we have greater scope for selling items we might not otherwise be able to accept at the store.”

To find out more about Emmaus Sheffield and its second hand superstore visit www.emmaus-sheffield.org.uk