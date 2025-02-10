Tesco supports St Luke’s Hospice with major stock donation

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 10th Feb 2025, 14:19 BST
Updated 10th Feb 2025, 14:52 BST
Tesco Moor shop manager Barley Taylor with some of the special items donated by Tesco.placeholder image
Tesco Moor shop manager Barley Taylor with some of the special items donated by Tesco.
Supermarket chain Tesco has made a major stock donation to the St Luke’s Hospice retail team.

A range of high-quality end of line goods from Tesco’s Savile Street store are now available through the St Luke’s Moor and Kilner Way shops.

Most Popular

“Bonnie Price, the Tesco Savile Street community champion, and the whole Savile Street team are long-time supporters of St Luke’s,” said St Luke’s Retail Partnerships Manager Jemma Dalton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Bonnie is always there in our times of need, supplying raffle prizes and stock for the Christmas hampers that go to our patients and their families.

“But we need a say a huge thank you for this recent donation of end of line goods that will be sold in our Moor and Kilner Way stores.

“Donations like these are vital to boost sales in store to raise the vital funds we need for our services for all the people of Sheffield.”

Related topics:TescoSt Luke's Hospice
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice