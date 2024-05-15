Tesco joins with suppliers and charity In Kind Direct to help tackle hygiene poverty in Sheffield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tesco has again joined forces with its suppliers of well-known household brands such as Andrex, Aquafresh, Bodyform, Radox, Sure and Wilkinson Sword to help distribute millions of personal care items to people who are in need.

From now until 11th June, for every two purchases by Tesco customers from a selection of essential hygiene products, its suppliers will donate a third hygiene item directly to charity, In Kind Direct.

Last autumn, Tesco teamed up with its suppliers to address rising levels of need and over two million products have already been donated as part of the campaign.

Participating in the campaign again is Unilever, Essity, Haleon, Kimberly-Clark and they are joined by a new partner, Edgewell.

Tesco teams up with its suppliers and charity In Kind Direct to help tackle hygiene poverty.

These products will be distributed by In Kind Direct, who works with thousands of charities, community groups, foodbanks and schools across the UK to get much needed hygiene products into the hands of people who need them.

Recent research commissioned by Essity in partnership with Tesco and In Kind Direct has illustrated how people are currently experiencing hygiene poverty.

Families are often impacted, and this survey revealed that 29% of Sheffield households with dependents have struggled to afford hygiene products such as shampoo or deodorant.

The survey also found that in Sheffield, those who have struggled to buy hygiene products during the last year have had to borrow from friends or family (20%), or avoid leaving the house (80%).

Rosanne Gray, CEO at In Kind Direct, said: “Many people experiencing hygiene poverty face the impossible decision to heat, eat or keep clean on a daily basis, and unfortunately more and more people are being pushed into this position.

“We know hygiene poverty disproportionately affects those already struggling, but the research shows that financial difficulties are now impacting everyone.

“The ripple effect impacts mental health, workplace productivity and school attendance – it’s something that requires collective action which is why we’ve formed this partnership with Tesco and some of our committed corporate partners to help reduce hygiene poverty in the UK."

Thomas Maier, Category Buying Manager for Beauty and Personal Care at Tesco, added: “This new research highlights how the number of families being impacted by hygiene poverty has grown in recent years. That is why the work done by In Kind Direct to help people is so important and we are really pleased to be working again with our suppliers to provide hygiene products where they are needed most.”