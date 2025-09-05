Customers in Sheffield will have the chance to start their local school’s academic year off with a bang this Saturday by awarding a £5,000 grant as part of Tesco’s Golden Grants event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 12pm to 1pm at the retailer’s Dinnington Superstore on Undergate Road, shoppers will be able to take part in a special lucky dip to find a golden voting token and award a grant to one of three local schools.

The schools hoping to secure the £5,000 are Anston Brook Primary School, which is looking to support children in their social and emotional wellbeing; Maltby Manor Academy, which aims to transform lunchtimes into active, engaging experiences to enhance student wellbeing and learning; and Todwick Primary School which is looking to enhance its breakfast club to offer children a fun and healthy start to the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephanie Hoff, store manager at Dinnington Superstore said: “We are delighted to be hosting Golden Grants this Saturday. Our store colleagues will be creating a party atmosphere for an event which will see a lucky customer get the chance to award a £5,000 grant to a fantastic local cause.

Tesco customers have a golden chance to award £5,000 to local school this Saturday

"Tesco’s Stronger Starts programme has a fantastic track record of helping local schools, charities and community groups in the area and we look forward to giving customers the chance to help continue that great work on Saturday.”

There will be 107 specially selected Tesco stores taking part in Saturday’s Golden Grants event across the UK, which will see a total of more than £500,000 awarded to local school projects.

The event is part of Tesco’s £8 million Stronger Starts programme which supports children and young people in local communities access healthy nutritious food as well as activities designed to improve their physical health.