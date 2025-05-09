Teenage and young people cancer team win Team of the Year award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield team providing outstanding care and support to teenagers and young adult cancer patients have won a national Team of the Year accolade.

The Sheffield Teenage and Young Adult Cancer Service, which is based at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, were the only team in the north of England to scoop a top award from the CCLG: Children’s & Young People’s Cancer Association.

The team support cancer patients aged 13 to 25 from across the whole of South Yorkshire, North and North East Lincolnshire, North Derbyshire and North Nottinghamshire, and were recognised for going above and beyond in meeting the unique challenges faced by teenage and young adult cancer patients.

The Sheffield team enable teenage and young adult cancer patients to access support from the team in an environment where they feel most comfortable. This could be at their own home, school or another hospital in the region. As well as reducing stress and anxiety associated with coming into hospital, which is felt acutely in this group of patients, this has led to fewer hospital admissions, fast-tracked navigation to appropriate care and encouraged teenage and young adult cancer patients to raise concerns or issues with healthcare professionals including hospital staff and their GP.

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals' Teenage and Young Adult Cancer service have been named as the CCLG: Children’s & Young People’s Cancer Association’s Team of the Year.

The team were also praised for the bespoke care they provide to patients during and following treatment. This service, which is provided during and for two years after cancer treatment, includes a nurse-led end of treatment clinic and an in-person psychology clinic where patients can talk about the impacts of cancer on their physical and emotional health. In addition, monthly drop-in peer support groups and special events are offered by the team.

A national group focusing on cancer care of teenage and young adult patients aged 16 to 18, including palliative and end of life care, transition to adult cancer care and research into genetics, is also led by the team.

Liz Purnell, Teenage Cancer Trust Lead Nurse at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: "We are incredibly proud to have won this award which is a positive reflection of the feedback our patients have given to us. As well as supporting teenagers and young adult cancer patients with the effect of cancer on their physical, mental, psychological and social health during and beyond treatment, our team offer ongoing bereavement support to parents and family members of teenagers and young adult cancer patients who have sadly passed away."

The Sheffield Teenage and Young Adult Cancer Service is led by a team of clinical nurse specialists, Youth Support Co-ordinators. Young Lives Versus Social workers with the support of a wider specialist team which includes an oncologist, haematologist, and paediatric oncologist.

The team's work was judged by fellow CCLG members based on key criteria including measuring its impact and tangible benefits, and whether they have demonstrated key values, such as professionalism, compassion and commitment.

