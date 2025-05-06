Teen fundraiser is one in a melon

By Amy McIntyre
Contributor
Published 6th May 2025, 13:40 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 13:44 BST
A giant watermelon costume from Bez’s iconic Dancing on Ice performance has found a new home and mission, thanks to 14-year-old Shay O’Grady.

Shay is no stranger to ITV, having previously appeared on Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway where he won a dream holiday to Florida in recognition for his fundraising efforts.

Now Shay’s back in the spotlight, this time making a difference in his Sheffield community. After his parents won the former Dancing On Ice costume via ITV ReLoved’s online auction, Shay will be donning the huge watermelon suit for a sponsored walk, raising money for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, a cause close to his heart. The hospice, which cares for babies and young people with life-limiting conditions, has supported his cousin Evie Mae, and inspired Shay to start fundraising.

So far, Shay has raised over £50,000 through an incredible series of challenges, including bike rides, football matches and four triathlons – all before his 15th birthday. His determination and compassion have made him a local hero in Sheffield.

Dancing On Ice auctions costumes via ITV's eBay store

Shay’s story is a shining example of how a simple television prop can extend its magic beyond the screen, touching lives, sparking joy, and powering real change. And thanks to Shay’s family shopping with ITV ReLoved, this unique watermelon costume has found a special new home instead of being thrown away.

ITV ReLoved is ITV’s official eBay marketplace where you can purchase items previously used by ITV, giving them a second life and helping reduce waste. ITV is proud to work in partnership with PropUp Project on this exclusive re-use store. All profits from ITV ReLoved will be donated to charitable causes annually.

