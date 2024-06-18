Taylor Emmet Takes on the Sheffield 10K Legal Walk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leading Sheffield City Region law firm, Taylor Emmet Solicitors, has participated in the Sheffield 10K Legal Walk, which took place on Thursday the 13th of June of 2024.

The event was organised to raise funds for the Access to Justice Foundation, a charity that supports agencies providing free legal advice to the most vulnerable and disadvantaged people in our society.

Over the past four years, there has been a significant Taylor Emmet presence on the Sheffield sub-committee that organises this annual event, including three dedicated staff members of Taylor Emmet who voluntarily serve on the committee, including Amy Parsons, Chloe Abbott, and Bailey Wright.

Taylor Emmet's contributions have been crucial in planning and executing the Legal Walk. The total amount raised for the walk so far is £2,234, plus Gift Aid, with more donations still coming in.

Taylor Emmet team taking on the Legal Walk.

The walk started at the Sheffield Combined Court Centre, where His Honour Judge Graham Robinson gave a welcome speech. Participants then walked through the city centre to Endcliffe Park and ended at The Forum Kitchen + Bar on Devonshire Street. All walkers enjoyed a well-deserved complimentary glass of Prosecco, sponsored by Taylor Emmet Solicitors.

In recent years, there has been a significant reduction in government and local authority funding for legal advice. The Access to Justice Foundation responded by launching the "Improving Lives Through Advice" grant programme.

This programme provides 5-year core funding to 42 frontline legal advice charities across England. Among these are our local Derbyshire Law Centre and Sheffield Citizens Advice & Law Centre.

Amy Parsons, solicitor in the Clinical Negligence team at Taylor Emmet, said: “We are incredibly proud to have participated in the Sheffield 10K Legal Walk. It was a great turnout, despite the rain!

“Giving back to the Sheffield community is very important to us and we recognise the critical role that the Access to Justice Foundation is aiming to achieve across the UK. It's also been a great opportunity for our team to come together and support a cause that resonates deeply with our values."

Taylor Emmet has served people and businesses for more than 150 years and is the largest independent firm in the Sheffield City Region. It provides legal services for both businesses and individuals and boasts more than 140 legal professionals.