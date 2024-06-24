Taylor Emmet Steps Forward with Sponsored Walk for Charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leading Sheffield City Region law firm, Taylor Emmet, is planning a marathon walking event to support their four charity partners.

The event, which has been named the 'Taylor Emmet Walking Office Marathon,' is scheduled for Saturday July 20.

The charities sponsored include Support Dogs, Birth Trauma Association, The Children's Hospital, and Weston Park Cancer Charity. These charities are chosen through an internal vote at Taylor Emmet, reflecting the team's commitment to the causes they truly care about.

This unique sponsored walk will connect the firm's five office locations, starting in Rotherham and ending at the Peak District branch in Bakewell. The entire route spans a total of 48 kilometres, with varying leg distances between offices. Participants can choose to walk 5km, 10km, 15km, 23km, or challenge themselves to the full 48km. The event is flexible, allowing individuals to participate as much or as little as they wish.

Mike Robinson, senior web developer at Taylor Emmet.

In previous years, the firm has hosted a variety of fundraising events, including a charity skydive, 'Dog and Doughnut Days', and a family fun day last summer. Taylor Emmet also offers a ‘Volunteer Day' programme, offering all employees a fully paid day to volunteer for a charity of their choice.

Mike Robinson, senior web developer at Taylor Emmet, said: "We are excited to take on the challenge of the Taylor Emmet Walking Office Marathon. It's a unique event that brings us together to support important causes that we care about."

“Our aim is to make a difference in the community and we are grateful for any support we can get. I look forward to seeing everyone there and we encourage family members, friends, colleagues and even pets to join us!”

Taylor Emmet has served people and businesses for more than 150 years and is the largest independent firm in the Sheffield City Region. It provides legal services for both businesses and individuals and boasts more than 140 legal professionals.