Taylor Emmet Shortlisted at the 2025 British Wills & Probate Awards

By Abbie Thompson
Contributor
Published 24th Sep 2025, 13:27 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2025, 13:36 BST
Leading law firm, Taylor Emmet, has been shortlisted for "Contentious Wills and Probate Team of the Year - Boutique" at the 2025 British Wills & Probate Awards, which is set to take place on 9th October at the Kimpton Clocktower Hotel in Manchester.

Now in its 8th year, The British Wills and Probate Awards celebrate excellence, innovation, and impact within the private client sector. The nomination recognises the team's outstanding efforts in contentious probate, where they have consistently demonstrated skill in facilitating advantageous settlements and securing favourable judgments when necessary.

Taylor Emmet’s Contentious Probate team has established itself as one of the leading practices in this increasingly complex and litigious area of law. By combining specialist expertise with a clear focus on proportionate case management, the team consistently achieves favourable outcomes for clients while avoiding unnecessary trials wherever possible. Their approach places emphasis on alternative dispute resolution and strategic settlements, ensuring clients benefit from efficient resolutions that balance both legal and personal considerations.

Alex Watkinson, head of Inheritance, Wills & Trusts Disputes, said: "We are honoured to be shortlisted for this award. Since founding the department in 2016, we've built a diverse team of specialists who combine technical expertise with genuine compassion for clients going through difficult circumstances.

Alex Watkinson, Head of Inheritance, Wills & Trusts Disputes at Taylor Emmetplaceholder image
Alex Watkinson, Head of Inheritance, Wills & Trusts Disputes at Taylor Emmet

“Congratulations to everyone in the team for working as hard as you do and for making this recognition possible. I look forward to attending the awards ceremony in October and celebrating the achievements of professionals across our industry."

To find out more about Taylor Emmet and their services, visit: https://www.tayloremmet.co.uk/

