Taylor Emmet raises a total of £20,000 for charity

Sheffield City Region's leading law firm, Taylor Emmet, has shown a remarkable dedication to the community by raising £20,000 for local charities.

Taylor Emmet has formed partnerships with four charities including Support Dogs, Birth Trauma Association, and The Children’s Hospital, with Weston Park Cancer Charity joining them this year.

The firm's fundraising total for the year was an impressive £14,000, with Taylor Emmet generously topping up the amount to reach £20,000. Each charity will receive an equal share of £5,000.

Throughout the year, Taylor Emmet has hosted a variety of fundraising events, including 'Dog and Doughnut Days' and a family fun day last summer. Additionally, Taylor Emmet recently provided a £10,000 cheque to Support Dogs, which will be used towards training a puppy.

Taylor Emmet handing over £10,000 cheque to Support Dogs

Taylor Emmet continues to offer its 'Volunteer Day' programme, giving all employees a fully paid day to volunteer for a charity of their choice.

Head of Family Law, Michaela Evans, said: “I am delighted with what we have achieved this year for our charities. Supporting charities has always been fundamental to our values, and the constant enthusiasm we receive from our team is amazing.

“It’s truly rewarding that all the charities we work with are chosen through an internal vote, which means we get to support causes that are close to our hearts. I look forward to continuing our support and the opportunities it will bring to Taylor Emmet."

Taylor Emmet has served people and businesses for more than 150 years and is the largest independent firm in the Sheffield City Region. It provides legal services for both businesses and individuals and boasts more than 140 legal professionals.

For more information, visit: https://www.tayloremmet.co.uk/