Taylor Emmet launches new service, which is set to enhance employee access to legal services

Leading law firm, Taylor Emmet, has introduced a new service, 'TE Employee Assist', a comprehensive legal support package designed to equip businesses with discounted legal services for employees at no cost to their businesses.

TE Employee Assist gives businesses a platform to offer discounted legal services to their employees. Each company is provided with a branded web page that outlines a range of legal discounts, as well as providing a unique phone number for employee enquiries.

The service covers a range of legal needs, from conveyancing to wills, family matters, and more, supporting employee wellbeing both in and outside the workplace. It's designed to strengthen employee benefits packages whilst requiring no financial investment from participating businesses.

Steve Hinshelwood, CEO at Taylor Emmet, said: "At Taylor Emmet, we are always looking at ways to support and protect people through every aspect of their lives.

“We want to ensure that employees have access to trusted legal expertise. This approach not only benefits individuals but also strengthens the organisations they work for."

Businesses interested in learning more about Employee Assist can contact Taylor Emmet on 0114 218 4365 or email [email protected].

For more information about TE Employee Assist, visit TE Employee Assist | Taylor Emmet Sheffield Solicitors