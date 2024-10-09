Taylor Emmet enhances workplace wellbeing with mental health first aid training

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ahead of World Mental Health Day this week Taylor Emmet, a leading law firm in the Sheffield region, has continued to invest in workplace wellbeing by partnering with Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) England.

The collaboration has led to an additional nine members of Taylor Emmet's team becoming fully trained as mental health first aiders, bringing the total to twelve. This has equipped them with valuable skills to support colleagues experiencing mental health challenges or emotional distress.

The newly trained team members are now prepared to navigate sensitive conversations and provide guidance on accessing professional support. This initiative is part of Taylor Emmet's commitment to creating a more positive and supportive work environment.

Mental Health First Aid is an internationally recognised training course designed to teach individuals how to identify signs and symptoms of mental ill health and provide initial support on a first-aid basis. By incorporating MHFA training within the organisation, Taylor Emmet aims to encourage more open conversations about mental health, reduce stigma, and foster a culture of understanding and support.

Lauren Partridge, HR Manager at Taylor Emmet said, "At Taylor Emmet, we recognise the importance of mental health in the workplace. We believe this initiative will not only provide crucial support to those in need but also contribute to a more inclusive and understanding work environment where mental health conversations are normalised and supported."

“Our Mental Health First Aiders will serve as points of contact for employees experiencing mental health issues or emotional distress. They will provide initial support through non-judgmental listening and guidance to access professional help when needed.”