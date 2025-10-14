Taylor Emmet brings together local businesses for launch of new Peak District office

Leading law firm, Taylor Emmet, celebrated the official launch of its new Peak District office with the first of what it hopes will be many successful networking events. Bringing together over 150 people from businesses across the region.

The celebration, held at the Thornbridge Brewery Tap Room in Bakewell, marked the firm's relocation to the Riverside Business Park. The event featured special guests, the Mayor of Bakewell, Alyson Hill, who conducted the official ribbon-cutting at the new office. Tomo Thompson of Campaign to Protect Rural England for South Yorkshire and Derbyshire, and Edale Mountain Rescue, also shared insights into their work in the region.

This relocation represents a significant milestone in Taylor Emmet's expansion, moving from its previous central Bakewell location to the largest development of its kind in the Peak District, alongside high-profile neighbours including Thornbridge Brewery and Chatsworth.

The modern, open-plan space offers significant improvements with capacity for up to 25 colleagues, collaborative breakout areas, and flexible meeting spaces. The firm is evolving its identity from "Bakewell-based" to "Peak District lawyers," better reflecting its extensive client base throughout the area while complementing its Sheffield operations.

L-R: Michaela Evans, Steve Hinshelwood, Cllr Alyson Hill, Martin Sissons.

Martin Sissons, partner at Taylor Emmet who heads the Peak District office, said: "We are delighted with the success of what we hope was the first of many events held by Taylor Emmet in the Peak District. A big thank you goes out to everyone who attended and celebrated this milestone with us, we look forward to welcoming them back in the future.

“This relocation has enabled us to better serve our growing client base. We're proud to offer specialised services which help us support and protect rural communities”.

To find out more about Taylor Emmet and their services in the Peak District, visit: https://www.tayloremmet.co.uk/branches/bakewell/