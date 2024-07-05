Taylor Emmet appoints new Senior Associate and Head of Property Litigation
Amy will bring a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role, having qualified as a Solicitor in 2004 and specialised in commercial property disputes. She also holds qualifications as a Commercial, Civil and Employment Mediator. She joined the firm in 2023 as an Associate.
Recognised for her strategic thinking, client-focused approach, and commitment to excellence, Amy will be responsible for overseeing all property litigation matters.
Commenting on her promotion, Amy Harris said: "It is an honour for me to accept the position as Senior Associate and Head of Property Litigation at Taylor Emmet. I am excited to lead my wonderful team and continue providing exceptional property litigation services to our clients.”
Steve Hinshelwood, CEO at Taylor Emmet said: “Since joining Taylor Emmet in October 2023, Amy immediately established a positive presence within our Property Litigation and the broader BLS teams. I would like to congratulate Amy on this promotion and look forward to the development of our Property Litigation department under her leadership.
“Amy's appointment is part of Taylor Emmet's commitment to recognising and rewarding exceptional talent. Taylor Emmet has managed to maintain an attrition rate of only 15%, which is below the UK average of 17%.”
For more information, visit www.tayloremmet.co.uk
