Taylor Emmet announces four charity partners

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leading Sheffield City Region law firm Taylor Emmet has announced their four charity partners for the 2024/25 financial year.

Weston Park Cancer Charity has been voted as a charity partner by the Taylor Emmet team, joining their existing panel of charities, Support Dogs, Birth Trauma Association, and The Children’s Hospital. This decision was made through an internal vote, reflecting the team's commitment to causes they deeply care about.

In previous years, the firm has hosted a variety of fundraising events, including a charity skydive, 'Dog and Doughnut Days', and a family fun day last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition to these initiatives, Taylor Emmet is continuing its 'Volunteer Day' program, offering all employees a fully paid day to volunteer for a charity of their choice.

Members of the Taylor Emmet team joined by representatives from Weston Park Charity.

Emma Clarke, CEO at at Weston Park Cancer Charity, said: “Weston Park Cancer Charity is absolutely delighted to have been selected by Taylor Emmet Solicitors to be one of their ‘Charities of the Year’ and are thrilled to be working with the company to support the One-in-Two people within our region who will receive a cancer diagnosis.

“Weston Park Cancer Charity provides advice, therapies & support for everybody affected by cancer & this partnership will enable us to continue & expand on all the things which we deliver which help people live with & beyond cancer.

“The funds we raise also support vital, pioneering research and clinical trials led by the exceptional medical experts at Weston Park Cancer Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are so many ideas to support fundraising & volunteering we’re excited to discuss and share with the team at Taylor Emmet. We would like to thank them once more for selecting Weston Park Cancer Charity as one of their four regional charities.”

Steve Hinshelwood, CEO at Taylor Emmet said: "At Taylor Emmet, giving back to the community has always been a core value.