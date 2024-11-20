Talent agency boss Laura delves further into inclusive quest by becoming Support Dogs trustee

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The co-founder of a ground-breaking talent agency is going one step further in helping people with disabilities as she takes on the role of charity trustee.

Laura Winson has already featured on TV, alongside her sister-in-law, Zoe Proctor, after they set up Zebedee Talent, a Sheffield-based agency for disabled, visibly different, non-binary and transgender models.

Having worked with the likes of Gucci, Burberry, Marks & Spencer, Google, Amazon, Primark, River Island and Schuh, Zebedee Talent is committed to changing the way disability and gender identity are represented in fashion and the wider media.

Now Laura has added another string to her bow, after becoming a trustee with Support Dogs, a national charity also based in Sheffield, which provides and trains assistance dogs to help autistic children, and adults with epilepsy or a physical disability to live safer, more independent lives.

Laura Winson

Laura, a former social worker who lives in Stannington, and Zoe, an ex-performing arts teacher who worked with people with disabilities, were walking their dogs on the beach at Cleethorpes, where Zoe lives, when they had a “lightbulb moment” about setting up Zebedee, launching in 2017.

Laura, 41, who is married to Adam, who owns AWA Tree Consultants, was approached by Tess Thompson, Support Dogs’ community fundraising manager, to see how Zebedee might be able to help the charity.

It’s hoped that Support Dogs clients may go on to feature in some of Zebedee’s modelling or acting campaigns, and Laura ran this year’s Great North Run in honour of the charity, raising a fantastic £3,000.

Describing why she wanted to get involved with Support Dogs, Laura, who has an 18-year-old Patterdale Terrier called Marley, said: “I love people and I love dogs and I just hope I’ve got something to give.”

Laura Winson with trainee support dog Mason

Speaking during Trustees Week, which celebrates the expertise, time and strategic skills trustees give to help charities thrive, Laura said she is “so excited” to be on board.

She added: “I just love what Support Dogs does. Obviously, disability is close to my heart. The charity is making such an impact on disabled people’s lives – the same as what we are doing, but in such a different area. Many of our talent do have assistance dogs, so I see in practice the impact it has.”

Support Dogs was recently granted planning permission for a new headquarters, near Hillsborough Stadium. The move will enable the charity to increase the number of dogs it trains and therefore the number of people it can help.

Laura, who is mum to Edith, eight, and Bernie, six, said: “I would love the new centre to be as fantastic as the vision is looking. I can’t wait to see the charity grow, because I know it’s in a position to grow so much in these next few years, to have the provision to deliver more dogs, and the impact is so huge on the individuals the charity is supporting.

“It just blows my mind, the support these dogs can give and the independence people can have. They are completely life-changing. We work with children, and I don’t think parents can even contemplate the impact a support dog can have on their child, until they get one. To get to a point where each child who needs a support dog could have that provision, would be amazing.”

To find out more about Support Dogs, please visit www.supportdogs.org.uk or call 0114 2617800.