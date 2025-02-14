Take a look at Westbourne with annual Open Morning

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 14th Feb 2025, 08:28 BST
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 10:20 BST
Westbourne School will host its annual Whole School Open Morning on February 26.

The Broomhill co-educational independent school will be welcoming visitors to its Westbourne Road Junior School and Senior School between 9am and 11am

It will give families the chance to meet Headmaster Aidan Edmanson, the school leadership team and pupils representatives as well as gaining an insight into Westbourne’s vision, values and commitment to educational excellence.

“This is an ordinary school working day so it gives families the opportunity to see what the atmosphere at Westbourne is really like,” said Mr Edmanson.

Westbourne Headmaster Aidan Edmanson.

“We look forward to welcoming families and sharing how Westbourne nurtures potential, inspires achievement, and fosters a lifelong love of learning.”

For further information visit www.westbourneschool.co.uk/whats-on/whats-on-calendar/

