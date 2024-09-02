Susan has a renewed enthusiasm for life thanks to St Luke’s Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Susan Walker admits that her 2019 diagnosis with Motor Neurone Disease destroyed her life as she had known it.

But with the support of St Luke’s Hospice she has rediscovered a joy for life she thought she had lost.

“The diagnosis came in December of that year and I will never forget it,” Susan recalls.

“I worked in the NHS as a GP receptionist, so perhaps I had too much knowledge about it but it meant things like losing my driving license and then I lost all my independence.

Susan looks forward to her St Luke's visits

“Now I can’t even hug my two beautiful granddaughters and that’s hard – it destroyed my life.

“As I lie here in bed at home I can’t even lift my arm to wipe my eyes or nose, I can’t do something as simple as have a drink on my own and I have to be dressed and fed – but I still eat and enjoy my food!”

Most of the caring for Susan is carried out by husband Gerry in the couple’s home in Birley area of Sheffield.

But she also has regular visits to the St Luke’s Hospice Patient and Family Support Service, where she receives extra care from Complementary Therapist Joanne Harthill.

“The hospital referred me to St Luke’s because I was getting down because I do like to speak to different people and do different things,” Susan explains.

“Joanne was the first person I met at St Luke’s and I hit it off with her straight away but the whole team are great too.”

During her visits to the hospice, Susan has received help with essential exercise – important to her when movement is now so limited – and had support with areas such as pain management.

“Things like hand massage are really important to me because my hands are really swollen and sore but it’s not just the massage – they’ll also paint my nails for me.

“The relaxation techniques I have been taught have been a really big help to me too.

“What’s important too is that for maybe half an hour we just chat about what’s happening in life and the world and it’s so lovely to be with people who are so friendly.

“It’s like meeting up with your best friends and I really can’t thank them enough for what they do – it’s the kindness that means so much and I wasn’t expecting that.

“When I first went I must admit I thought: ‘Oh dear, they will want to talk to me about death and dying’ but it’s not like that at all.

“I look forward to it every time and when I get home I feel refreshed and one of the big things is that if I want to ask them anything I know they are there for me.

“I hold the greatest regard for St Luke’s and I would say to anybody in my position that if you get the offer to go you should take it.

“They are lovely kind people who will talk on your level about anything you want and will make you feel a much better person by the time you come out.”