Support Roundabout with a special gift this Christmas

South Yorkshire shoppers making their final festive preparations are being urged to think of some of the region’s most vulnerable young people.

Roundabout is the charity that supports more than 380 vulnerable young people every day, providing shelter, support and life skills to help them gain independence all year round.

That care always continues throughout Christmas and the charity is making an urgent appeal for supporters to make make either a cash donation or provide a gift for one of the young people supported by Roundabout’s services.

To make the task simple, Roundabout has its own easy-to-use online Amazon Wish List.

“Our aim is always to give our young people as good a Christmas as possible but we cannot do that without the help of the public,” said Roundabout Fundraising Manager Emily Jones.

“We know that many people are struggling this year but we urge you to think about think about young people who face Christmas alone.

“We always ask our supporters to bear in mind that the young people we support range in age from 16 to 25 so we need things that that reflect that diversity and we also need items that will be appreciated by the many young men we support.

“Although we would love donations to include gift wrap or gift bags, we do ask that people do not wrap items, so that we can match each gift to an appropriate young person.

“If you decide to give a gift from our Amazon Wish List, you’ll be helping to make Christmas a special occasion for a young person who might otherwise believe they had no reason to celebrate this very special time of the year.

Another way to support Roundabout at Christmas is to make a donation instead of buying gifts.

A donation of £7.50 could buy a Christmas dinner, while £15 could help to make sure a young person does not spend Christmas Day alone but instead in a warm, safe place and £30 would fund a mediation session that could help to keep families together this Christmas.

“Why not make a donation to Roundabout for friends and family instead of giving them a traditional Christmas present?” Emily suggested.

To find out more about all the ways of supporting Roundabout at Christmas, including the Amazon Wish List, visit roundabouthomeless.org