Supertram supports Remembrance Day with free travel

Supertram

Supertram is offering free travel to veterans on Remembrance Sunday (9 November) and Armistice Day (11 November) this year across the network for serving members of the Armed Forces and veterans as a token of respect and gratitude.

Serving armed forces personnel and veterans just need to show their relevant, badge, uniform or ID to a conductor onboard a tram to secure free travel. This includes both veterans wearing medals, a veterans badge or showing a veterans id card, and Armed Forces personnel in uniform or with a Military ID.

Poppies have already been added to the front of trams as a mark of respect and remembrance. Tram drivers will also observe the 2-minute silence at 11am on both days, where safe to do so, so Supertram asks for customers’ patience on board should this affect their journeys.

Oliver Coppard, Mayor of South Yorkshire, said:

“Remembrance and Armistice Day are moments for us to pause, reflect, and offer our gratitude to those who have served and sacrificed protecting our country. We’re once again offering free travel to our veterans and serving Armed Forces personnel on Supertram, alongside some of our bus operators in South Yorkshire who are doing the same, as just one small way of saying thank you for that service. That offer is about dignity, respect, and making sure those who’ve given so much can attend services without any barriers or additional costs.”

Nigel Wragg, Commercial Manager at South Yorkshire Supertram, said:

“We are proud to honour all who served our country as well as those who currently serve.

“By offering free Supertram travel, we hope to support veterans and serving Armed Forces personnel attend local events.”

Both First Bus and Stagecoach have also advised that members of the armed forces and veterans will be able to travel for free on Sunday 9 and Tuesday November 11.