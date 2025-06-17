Supertram supports Armed Forces Day 2025 with free travel
Free travel is available to serving Armed Forces personnel in uniform or with valid military ID, veterans with a Veterans’ Badge, veterans’ ID card, or wearing medals and cadets in uniform attending Armed Forces Day events.
To claim free travel, please present one of the following:
Ministry of Defence-issued ID card (MOD90)
Veterans’ Badge or Veterans’ ID card
Any official documentation proving status as a serving member or veteran
As the Armed Forces Day celebrations fall on a Saturday, construction works at Magna will affect the Tram Train service between Meadowhall South and Rotherham Parkgate from 5pm onwards. Free travel will continue to be honoured on the replacement bus services operating between these stops.
“Armed Forces Day is an opportunity for all of us to come together and recognise the immense dedication and sacrifices made by our servicemen and women,” said Supertram commercial manager, Nigel Wragg,
“We believe it’s vital to honour their courage and commitment, not only to show our gratitude but to remind ourselves of the values they uphold in service to our country. By commemorating this day, we pay respect to their past and ongoing contributions.”