Supertram gets brassed for Yorkshire Day

Supertram will mark Yorkshire Day on Friday 1 August with a celebration of local culture and music, hosting a live brass band performance at Sheffield Cathedral Green, adjacent to the Cathedral tram stop.

Players from Diggle Community Band, a Yorkshire-based charitable organisation, will perform from 10.30am to 12pm, offering a traditional brass band experience that reflects the region’s proud heritage.

As a vital part of South Yorkshire’s transport network, Supertram is proud to support community events that bring people together. Brass bands remain a treasured part of Yorkshire’s cultural identity.

Yorkshire Day also provides an opportunity to reflect on more than a year since Supertram returned to public ownership under the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA). Since then, Supertram has continued to play a key role in the region’s transport system under local leadership, with a focus on community service and regional priorities.

Sean English, Managing Director at Supertram said, “We’re delighted to bring the people of South Yorkshire together to celebrate traditions that make Yorkshire so special. As a locally run transport service, we’re proud to play a role in connecting people, not just through journeys, but through shared moments like this.”

Keep an eye out for trams and conductors proudly displaying the iconic Yorkshire rose as part of the celebrations.