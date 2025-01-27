Sumo Digital extend their support for St Luke’s Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The team at the Sheffield office of award-winning international game creators Sumo Digital have extended their support for St Luke’s Hospice.

Sumo Digital was launched in Sheffield in 2003 and now has offices around the UK and in India, Poland, Czech Republic and Canada.

During a tour of Sumo’s Sheffield studio, St Luke’s CEO Jo Lenton and Senior Fundraising Manager Matthew Sheridan got to see some of the company’s latest games in action, including the award-winning Still Wakes the Deep, Critter Café and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

They also visited Sumo’s state-of-the-art audio suite and met Audio Director Michael Manning and then saw Sumo’s Academy, which is led by Dr Jacob Habgood and delivers an apprenticeship in games programming to graduates.

Jo Lenton and Matthew Sheridan (holding cheque) visited Sumo HQ.

Most importantly, they heard how the charity partnership has already raised almost £4,000 for St Luke’s patient care.

Sumo Sheffield Studio Engagement Lead Joe White said: “We’re very proud to be able to continue our support for St Luke’s, a charity that is very close to our hearts, for 2025.

“At Sumo, we believe that individual action can make a big difference and we are delighted to see the enthusiasm of our teams as they volunteer their time and effort towards supporting the great work of St Luke’s.”

Matthew Sheridan of St Luke’s added: “Working with Sumo Digital Sheffield since 2023 has been amazing.

“In that time, the team have raised an incredible amount - almost £4,000 - through various fundraising initiatives.

“On top of that, they’ve supported us by volunteering their time in multiple ways, including corporate volunteer days at our donation centre, attending St Luke’s events, and championing our cause.

“Jo Lenton and I had a fantastic time visiting the Sheffield Studios, which is truly one of Sheffield's hidden gems.

“We are thrilled to be partnered with one of the global leaders in the gaming sector and are really excited about our continued partnership with Sumo Digital.”