Sue Ryder launches New Year appeal for volunteers to help support grieving locals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

National palliative care and bereavement charity, Sue Ryder is urging anyone with a New Year’s resolution to give something back, to come on board and assist with its weekly Grief Kind Space at Sheffield United Football Club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The volunteer-led bereavement service, which runs every Wednesday from 12.30-2.30pm at the Bramall Lane clubs, Blades Family Hub, John Street, offers vital support to local people dealing with bereavement in a safe and informal environment. It also provides the opportunity for them to come together and share their experience and feel heard and less alone.

As January sets in, the charity is expecting a surge in the need for support, since it is a time when those grieving are focused on the year ahead without their loved one and may feel pressure to be optimistic about the future. It is hoped that more volunteers will join the ranks and be there for people in their own communities, who may benefit from talking about how grief is affecting them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity, which supports people through the most difficult times of their lives, whether that’s a terminal illness or the death of a loved one, needs locals who would be willing to listen and provide a safe and supportive space for bereaved people to come together. Your support could be a lifeline, offering comfort and helping them feel less alone in a time of intense sadness.

Sue Ryder needs locals to consider volunteering at its Sheffield based Grief Kind Space this January.

Sue Ryder’s Area Coordinator for Grief Kind Spaces, Sam Roberts said, “After an expensive and overindulgent Christmas and New Year, January can be challenging for all of us, but for those who are grieving, the pressure to feel positive about 2025 can be isolating and overwhelming.

“Having a support network who can relate to those feelings and expectations can be a great comfort. It’s very easy to underestimate the impact a cup of tea, a friendly face and a listening ear can have on someone's day.

"If you are interested in helping us offer a trusted, safe place for people in Sheffield to meet and talk about their bereavement, please get in touch. You don't need to have experience or have done anything like this before - all volunteers will be offered training to equip them in their role. All we ask is that you have a willingness to support others and help people feel they can open up and be listened to in a relaxed atmosphere.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To register your interest in becoming a Grief Kind volunteer in Sheffield please email [email protected], or visit sueryder.org/GKVolunteer For anyone who is grieving, Sue Ryder offers free online support at sueryder.org/grief